The Brink's Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - The Brink's Co (BCO) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on August 7, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.brinks.com/news-and-events/events

To listen to the call, dial 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international).

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 9507974.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.