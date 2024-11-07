News & Insights

Brink’s price target lowered to $138 from $144 at Truist

November 07, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Brink’s (BCO) to $138 from $144 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported solid fundamentals and continued strong AMS/DRS growth in Q3, but experienced market softness in the global services business, with US Dollar strength also implying incremental headwinds to Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

