Brink’s price target lowered to $138 from $144 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Brink’s (BCO) to $138 from $144 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported solid fundamentals and continued strong AMS/DRS growth in Q3, but experienced market softness in the global services business, with US Dollar strength also implying incremental headwinds to Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
