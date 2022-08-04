Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of September, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is around the industry average.

Brink's' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Brink's' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 14.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:BCO Historic Dividend August 4th 2022

Brink's Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Brink's has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Brink's' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brink's that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

