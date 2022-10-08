Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.20

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 1st of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is around the industry average.

Brink's' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Brink's was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 16.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brink's Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Brink's has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Brink's definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Brink's' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brink's might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brink's that investors should take into consideration. Is Brink's not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

