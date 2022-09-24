Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Brink's' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Brink's was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 16.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:BCO Historic Dividend September 24th 2022

Brink's Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Brink's has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Brink's definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Brink's' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brink's might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brink's that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

