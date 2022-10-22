Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 1st of December. This means that the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Brink's' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Brink's was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 16.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brink's Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Brink's has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Brink's' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Brink's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Brink's might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Brink's that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.