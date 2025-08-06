Brink's Maintains FY25 Organic Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter. The company also maintained its organic revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2025.

For third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.85 to $2.25 per share on revenues between $1.305 billion and $1.355 billion.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.43 per share on revenues of $1.33 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

