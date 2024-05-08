News & Insights

Markets
BCO

Brink's Maintains FY24 Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates

May 08, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) maintained its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations attributable to Brink's in the range of $7.30 to $8.00 per share on revenues between $5.075 billion and $5.225 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.62 per share on revenues of $5.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, net income from continuing operations soared to $49 million or $1.09 per share from $14 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.52 per share, compared to $1.27 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 4 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues increased 12 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.22 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.