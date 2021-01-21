Brink's Expects Q4 Operating Profit To Exceed High End Of Guidance

(RTTNews) - Brink's Co. (BCO) said it expects fourth-quarter 2020 operating profit to exceed the high end of the company's prior guidance range.

Previously, the company had expected quarterly operating profit to be in the range of $64 million to $79 million; non-GAAP operating profit of $104 million to $119 million.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of about $1.02 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $981.99 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects continued margin expansion in 2021 and looks forward to providing its initial outlook for next year when it release final 2020 results on February 23. It will include a change in segment reporting related primarily to the incorporation of our G4S cash operations.

