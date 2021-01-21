Markets
BCO

Brink's Expects Q4 Operating Profit To Exceed High End Of Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brink's Co. (BCO) said it expects fourth-quarter 2020 operating profit to exceed the high end of the company's prior guidance range.

Previously, the company had expected quarterly operating profit to be in the range of $64 million to $79 million; non-GAAP operating profit of $104 million to $119 million.

The company expects fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of about $1.02 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $981.99 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects continued margin expansion in 2021 and looks forward to providing its initial outlook for next year when it release final 2020 results on February 23. It will include a change in segment reporting related primarily to the incorporation of our G4S cash operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular