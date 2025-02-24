News & Insights

BRINKS Earnings Preview: Recent $BCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 24, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

BRINKS ($BCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,265,682,843 and earnings of $1.91 per share.

BRINKS Insider Trading Activity

BRINKS insiders have traded $BCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES K PARKS (EVP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $386,040

BRINKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of BRINKS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 510,389 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,348,787
  • WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 432,397 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,113,469
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 424,842 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,412,592
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 252,726 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,445,391
  • NORGES BANK added 241,780 shares (+92.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,429,930
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 202,912 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,824,146
  • GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 156,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,548,655

