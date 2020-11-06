Brink's Company Stock Failed To Stage A Recovery But Can The Tide Turn Now

We believe that Brink’s Company stock (NYSE: BCO), a private security and protection company, may be a good opportunity at the present time. BCO stock trades near $43 currently and it is, in fact, down 53% so far this year (from $91 at the beginning of 2020). It traded at $84 in February 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world – and is currently 50% below that level as well. BCO stock is still trading close to its March lows of around $42. The stock has underperformed the broader market with the S&P 500 rising 48% from its March lows. But the gradual opening up of the economy is expected to lead to recovery in consumer spending in the coming quarters with an increase in cash processing. In fact, the company has seen a strong recovery in revenue, which in September stood at 90% of the levels seen during pre-Covid. Now with the G4S acquisition, revenues as well as margins are expected to improve over the coming quarters, which could drive the stock higher from here. Our conclusion is based on our comparative analysis of Brink’s Company stock performance during the current financial crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our interactive dashboard.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 48% from the lows seen on Mar 23, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

In contrast, here is how BCO stock and the broader market fared during the 2007-08 crisis

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

BCO and S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

BCO stock declined from levels of about $31 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of $24 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying BCO stock lost 24%. It failed to stage a recovery post the 2008 crisis, and remained around levels of close to $24 in early 2010, rising by a mere 2% between March 2009 and January 2010. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51% and a sharp recovery of 48%.

Brink’s Company Fundamentals Over Recent Years Have Been Strong

Brink’s Company revenues increased from $3.0 billion in 2015 to $3.7 billion in 2019. Along with higher revenues, margins improved over recent years with EPS increasing from -$0.24 in 2015 to $0.58 in 2019 mainly due to cost realignments over the recent years. The company’s Q3 revenues saw a 4.5% y-o-y growth, as a 20% contribution from G4S acquisition, more than offset the 9% decline due to the impact of the pandemic on the company’s business. However, the company reported a loss of $0.48 per share, compared to earnings of $0.11 per share in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher taxes compared to the prior year, which saw significant tax benefits.

Does Brink’s Company Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

Brink’s Company total debt increased from $0.4 billion in 2016 to $2.5 billion at the end of Q3 2020, while its total cash went up from $0.2 billion to $0.8 billion over the same period. Brink’s Company generated cash from operation of $87 million in the first nine months of 2020. The company has enough liquidity cushion to weather the current crisis.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases July-October 2020: After poor Q2 results, Q3 expectations were lukewarm, but continued improvement in demand, a decline in the number of new cases, and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment

Over the coming weeks, we expect continued improvement in demand and subdued growth in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. to buoy market expectations. As the global economy opens up and lockdowns are lifted in phases, consumer demand is expected to pick up. Also, reduction of supply bottlenecks is expected to help a company which has a global supply network (22% of the total revenues comes from non-US markets) to increase its volume. This could be reflected in the form of a pick-up in revenue toward the end of 2020, followed by revenue growth in 2021, boding well for the stock in the near term.

