The Brink's Company to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

The Brink’s Company will host a conference call on February 26 to discuss 2024 financial results.

The Brink’s Company announced it will host a conference call on February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, which will be released earlier that day. Participants can join the call by dialing in or by accessing a live webcast. Those interested can pre-register for a direct dial-in number or use provided links for access. A replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2025, along with a webcast replay on Brink’s Investor Relations site. The company, a global leader in cash and valuables management and other services, operates in 52 countries.

Potential Positives

Brink's Company is set to review and disclose its fourth-quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The conference call format allows for direct engagement with investors, enhancing communication and fostering investor relations.

The availability of a replay for the conference call ensures accessibility for a broader audience, which may enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the date and time of Brink's conference call?

Brink's conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Brink's conference call?

You can access the call by calling 888-349-0094 in the U.S. or 412-902-0124 internationally.

Is there a way to pre-register for the conference call?

Yes, participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195127/fe1f75f050 to receive a direct dial-in number.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay will be available through March 5, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 in the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 internationally.

Where can I find more information about Brink's services?

More information about Brink's services is available on their website at www.brinks.com.

$BCO Insider Trading Activity

$BCO insiders have traded $BCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES K PARKS (EVP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $386,040

$BCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BCO stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to review fourth-quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.





The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should join at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.





Participants can pre-register at



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195127/fe1f75f050



to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZzMeWn6a



.





A replay of the call will be available through March 5, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 2378316. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.







About The Brink’s Company







The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at



www.brinks.com



or call 804-289-9709.







Contact:







Investor Relations





804.289.9709



