The Brink’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.255 Per Share

Brink's Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, payable on September 2, 2025.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, declared by its board of directors on July 11, 2025. This dividend will be paid on September 2, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 28, 2025. Brink's, a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, caters to a diverse range of customers including financial institutions and retailers, operating in 51 countries and serving clients in over 100. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, indicating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment demonstrates financial stability and positive cash flow, which can enhance investor confidence.

The upcoming payment date of September 2, 2025, allows shareholders to anticipate and plan for income from their investments.

The company's global reach, with operations in 51 countries, highlights its extensive market presence and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the regular quarterly dividend declared by The Brink's Company?

The Brink's Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share on July 11, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 28, 2025.

Who are the customers of The Brink's Company?

The Brink's Company serves financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations.

In how many countries does The Brink's Company operate?

The Brink's Company operates in 51 countries and serves customers in over 100 countries.

How can I contact The Brink's Company for more information?

For more information, visit www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

$BCO Insider Trading Activity

$BCO insiders have traded $BCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J HERLING purchased 222 shares for an estimated $19,183

$BCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BCO stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), on July 11, 2025, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 28, 2025.







About The Brink’s Company







The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.







