Brink's Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Brink's Company (BCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.25, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCO was $69.25, representing a -18.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.72 and a 53.24% increase over the 52 week low of $45.19.

BCO is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). BCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports BCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.01%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

