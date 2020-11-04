Brink's Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Brink's Company (BCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.32, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCO was $46.32, representing a -52.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.12 and a 39.65% increase over the 52 week low of $33.17.

BCO is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). BCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.88%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

