Brink's Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Brink's Company (BCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.97, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCO was $76.97, representing a -9.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.72 and a 132.06% increase over the 52 week low of $33.17.

BCO is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). BCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.38%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

