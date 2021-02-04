Brink's Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Brink's Company (BCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that BCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCO was $68.76, representing a -22.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.57 and a 107.31% increase over the 52 week low of $33.17.

BCO is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). BCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.11%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.