The Brink’s Company Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2025

The Brink's Company will host a conference call on May 12 to discuss first-quarter financial results.

The Brink's Company announced it will host a conference call on May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first-quarter financial results, which will be released after market close. Participants can join the call by calling designated numbers or by pre-registering online to receive a direct dial-in. The call will also be available via a live webcast, and a replay will be accessible until May 19, 2025. Brink's, a global provider of cash and valuables management along with digital retail and ATM services, operates in 51 countries, serving a wide range of customers that include financial institutions and retailers. For more details, interested parties can visit their website or contact Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

The Brink’s Company is set to review its first-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to stakeholder communication.

The conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's performance and strategic direction.

The accessibility of the call via multiple platforms (phone and webcast) enhances participation and engagement with a wider audience.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial performance metrics or highlights, which may indicate potential weaknesses or disappointments in the upcoming report.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Brink’s conference call?

Brink’s conference call is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I join the Brink's conference call?

You can join by calling 888-349-0094 (U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Pre-registration is available online.

Will there be a replay of the Brink’s conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until May 19, 2025, at specific U.S. and international phone numbers.

Where can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WMxZmJOn.

What services does The Brink’s Company provide?

The Brink's Company offers cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services globally.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Monday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) to review first-quarter financial results, which will be released after the market close.





The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should join at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.





Participants can pre-register at



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198063/fec54bab3e



to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WMxZmJOn



.





A replay of the call will be available through May 19, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 1476523. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.







About The Brink’s Company







The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at



www.brinks.com



or call 804-289-9709.







Contact:











Investor Relations





804.289.9709



