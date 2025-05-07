The Brink’s Company Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Brink's Company declares a 5% increase in quarterly dividend, payable June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 19.

Quiver AI Summary

The Brink's Company has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, reflecting a 5% increase, which will be payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 19, 2025. Brink's, a prominent global provider of cash and valuables management and digital retail solutions, operates across 51 countries and serves clients including financial institutions and commercial businesses. For more details, interested parties can visit their website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

The Brink’s Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, marking a 5% increase, which signals financial strength and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend increase reflects the company’s positive financial performance and confidence in its business sustainability.

The dividend payout is a reaffirmation of The Brink’s Company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its investors and maintaining shareholder trust.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a dividend increase could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for reinvestment in growth, which may concern investors about future expansion prospects.

FAQ

What is the new dividend amount declared by The Brink’s Company?

The Brink’s Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 cents per share, representing a 5% increase.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

Who are the typical customers of The Brink’s Company?

Typical customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and jewelers among others.

In how many countries does The Brink’s Company operate?

The Brink’s Company operates in 51 countries and serves customers in over 100 countries worldwide.

Where can I find more information about The Brink’s Company?

More information can be found on The Brink’s Company website at www.brinks.com or by calling 804-289-9709.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCO Insider Trading Activity

$BCO insiders have traded $BCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES K PARKS (EVP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $386,040

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $BCO stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an increase of 5%. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.







About The Brink’s Company







The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.







Contact:







Investor Relations





804.289.9709



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.