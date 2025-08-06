The Brink`s Co Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) announced earnings for second quarter of $43.9 million

The company's earnings came in at $43.9 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $46.3 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $75.7 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $1.301 billion from $1.253 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.9 Mln. vs. $46.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.301 Bln vs. $1.253 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,305 - $1,355 Mln

