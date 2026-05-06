The Brink`s Co Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $32.1 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $51.6 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $74.7 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.375 billion from $1.247 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.1 Mln. vs. $51.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.375 Bln vs. $1.247 Bln last year.

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