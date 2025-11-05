The Brink`s Co Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.3 million, or $ per share. This compares with $28.9 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $87.5 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.335 billion from $1.259 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

