Brink's Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.35 to $5.55 per share on revenues between $4.25 billion and $4.65 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.80 to $3.90 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.15 to $5.35 per share on revenues between $4.10 billion and $4.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.80 per share on revenues of $4.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We expect organic and inorganic revenue and profit growth to accelerate as we move through 2021, especially in the second half," said Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer.

The company said the confidence in the guidance is based on continued economic recovery from pandemic lows, the realization of full-year benefits from the G4S acquisitions, the sustainability and increased impact of its cost reductions, and normal seasonality.

