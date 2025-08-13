Is Brink's (BCO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Brink's (BCO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Brink's is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BCO has returned 17.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 0.6% on average. As we can see, Brink's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Experian PLC (EXPGY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.2%.

For Experian PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.4% this year, meaning that BCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Experian PLC belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved -15.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Brink's and Experian PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

