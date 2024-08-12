Brink's (BCO) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how Brink's (BCO) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this armored car company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing BCO's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.25 billion, showing rise of 3%. We will now explore the breakdown of BCO's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in BCO's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $199.7 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 15.9%. This represented a surprise of -3.06% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $206 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $205 million, or 16.6%, and $199 million, or 16.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe accounted for 24.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $309.7 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.98%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $295 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $291 million (23.5%) and $286 million (23.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $331.7 million in revenue, making up 26.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $344.6 million, this meant a surprise of -3.74%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $335 million, or 27.1%, in the previous quarter, and $334 million, or 27.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Brink's, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.28 billion, reflecting an increase of 4.7% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Rest of World is anticipated to contribute 16.9% or $217.05 million, Europe 24.2% or $310.65 million and Latin America 28.5% or $365.75 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $5.09 billion, which is an improvement of 4.5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Rest of World will contribute 16.7% ($850.1 million), Europe 24% ($1.22 billion) and Latin America 27.9% ($1.42 billion) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Brink's faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At present, Brink's holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Brink's' Recent Stock Price Trends

