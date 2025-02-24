Brink's (BCO) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Brink's (BCO) to post quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 35.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.24 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 10.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brink's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' reaching $306.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will likely reach $416.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $313.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' should arrive at $205.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Brink's have returned -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, BCO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

