Brink's (BCO) Price Target Increased by 13.18% to 148.92

The average one-year price target for Brink's (NYSE:BCO) has been revised to $148.92 / share. This is an increase of 13.18% from the prior estimate of $131.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $171.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from the latest reported closing price of $129.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brink's. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 14.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCO is 0.21%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 48,086K shares. The put/call ratio of BCO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,545K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares , representing a decrease of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,437K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,368K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,325K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.