Brink`s (BCO) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Brink`s said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $63.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brink`s. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCO is 0.24%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 53,481K shares. The put/call ratio of BCO is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brink`s is 86.70. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.86% from its latest reported closing price of 63.35.

The projected annual revenue for Brink`s is 4,984MM, an increase of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,381K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,677K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 5.44% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,915K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 6.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,113K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,018K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Brink`s Background Information

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

