Brinker's Chili's Strategy Works: What's the Next Growth Lever?

Brinker International, Inc. EAT is proving that Chili’s turnaround is both real and sustainable. The brand posted 8.6% same-store sales growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, marking its 19th straight quarter of expansion. This performance has been supported by a strong combination of value positioning, disciplined operations and effective marketing efforts.

Importantly, traffic trends remain positive, indicating that the growth is not being driven solely by pricing but by genuine increases in guest demand.

At the core of Chili’s success is its focus on fundamentals. Management has leaned into menu simplification, consistent food quality and improved in-store experience. Metrics like “guests with a problem” have steadily declined, while guest satisfaction scores have climbed, reinforcing a stronger brand perception. This operational consistency, combined with sharp value offerings like the “3 For Me” platform, continues to attract new customers while retaining existing ones.

Menu innovation is another key pillar, but with discipline. Rather than relying on short-term promotions, Chili’s is upgrading core categories such as burgers, ribs and appetizers. These enhancements are building sustainable sales layers, not temporary spikes. The upcoming national launch of a revamped chicken sandwich platform represents the next demand driver, targeting a large and highly penetrated category with differentiated flavors and tiered pricing.

Looking ahead, the next growth lever extends beyond menu innovation. Store reimaging and new unit expansion are set to play a bigger role. Early remodel tests are encouraging, with management planning to accelerate reimaging and unit growth through fiscal 2027-2028. Combined with continued marketing strength and value leadership, these initiatives could unlock the next phase of growth.

In sum, Chili’s has fixed its foundation. The challenge now is scaling that success through new products, refreshed stores and disciplined expansion, without losing the operational edge that fueled its comeback.

Peers Compete on Value and Traffic Momentum

Brinker’s momentum at Chili’s is unfolding in a competitive casual dining space, where players like Darden Restaurants DRI and Texas Roadhouse TXRH are also sharpening their strategies.

Darden continues to rely on strong brand equity and measured pricing across concepts like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. Its focus on consistency and margin protection supports stability, though Darden’s value positioning is less aggressive compared to Chili’s, which may limit traffic upside in a price-sensitive environment.

Texas Roadhouse stands out for its strong traffic momentum, driven by quality food, generous portions and a vibrant dining experience. Its value-for-money proposition has helped Texas Roadhouse consistently outperform peers on guest traffic.

Against these competitors, Chili’s differentiates itself by blending sharp value offerings with improved operations. This enables it to capture both budget-conscious diners and experience-focused customers.

EAT’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Brinker’s shares have gained 23% over the past six months, compared with the industry’s 5.1% growth.

Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, EAT is trading at 12.85, down from the industry average of 23.49.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased, as shown in the chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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