Brinker raises FY25 EPS view to $5.20-$5.50 from $4.35-$4.75, consensus $4.83

October 30, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Raises FY25 revenue view to $4.7B-$4.75B from $4.55B-$4.62B, consensus $4.62B. Backs FY25 capital expenditures view $195M-$215M. The company said, “The potential for changes in macroeconomic conditions, among other risks, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We are unable to reliably forecast special items without unreasonable effort. As such, we do not present a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures.”

