Brinker Q3 Comps Down 5.9%; Withdraws 2020 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) reported that third-quarter company-owned comparable restaurant sales declined 5.9%, but it was up 2.9%, before the COVID-19 impact.

Quarterly same-store sales declined 5.3% at Chili's and dropped 9.9% at Maggiano's.

The company has withdrawn its financial guidance for fiscal 2020 as a result of conditions arising from COVID-19. It has suspended the quarterly cash dividend and all share repurchase activity.

Brinker has taken a number of steps for financial flexibility, including reducing capital expenditures and marketing spend. It is amending its credit facility to allow for $800 million in borrowing and reducing salaries.

The company also announced a 50 percent reduction in salary for Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.