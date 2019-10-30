Brinker Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 25, 2019 decreased to $14.9 million from $26.4 million last year. Earnings per share decreased 39.1% to $0.39 from $0.64 in the prior year, primarily due to the fiscal 2019 net gain recognized on sale leaseback transactions.

Earnings per share, excluding special items, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 12.8% to $0.41 from to $0.47 in the previous year.

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 4.3% to $786.0 million from last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share and revenues of $798.61 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend will be payable December 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.