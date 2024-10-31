Brinker price target raised to $95 from $85 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $95 from $85 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Q1 “smashed” consensus, share gains accelerated and its FY25 EPS takes a +15% leg higher post better vs expected sales/margin flow.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.