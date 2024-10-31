Brinker price target raised to $95 from $76 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $95 from $76 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 beat elevated expectations “top to bottom” and its momentum continues in October, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm, however, views the stock’s valuation as full.

