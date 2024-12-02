Brinker price target raised to $138 from $129 at BofA

BofA analyst Katherine Griffin raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $138 from $129 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm raised its price targets on several restaurant operators as market multiples have expanded.
