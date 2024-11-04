News & Insights

Brinker price target raised to $120 from $110 at Stifel

November 04, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following Brinker’s 10-Q filing, the firm raised its fiscal Q2 and full-year comp projections based on the company’s quarter-to-date sales momentum, noting that its full-year same-restaurant sales growth projection now stands at about 9.5%.

