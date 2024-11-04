Brinker price target raised to $120 from $110 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following Brinker’s 10-Q filing, the firm raised its fiscal Q2 and full-year comp projections based on the company’s quarter-to-date sales momentum, noting that its full-year same-restaurant sales growth projection now stands at about 9.5%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.