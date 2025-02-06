Brinker International's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Brinker International. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 78% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $80,000, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,543,060.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $185.0 for Brinker International over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Brinker International's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Brinker International's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Brinker International 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.1 $26.6 $26.6 $160.00 $438.9K 732 490 EAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.0 $26.6 $26.6 $160.00 $372.4K 732 630 EAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.1 $26.5 $26.5 $160.00 $164.3K 732 325 EAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $26.8 $26.6 $26.6 $160.00 $135.6K 732 700 EAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $28.3 $27.1 $27.8 $160.00 $63.9K 732 25

About Brinker International

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Brinker International, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Brinker International Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 453,852, the price of EAT is down by -2.34%, reaching $183.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Brinker International

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $144.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Brinker International, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

