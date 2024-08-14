Brinker International Q4 Profit, Guidance Below View; Stock Down 15% - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, Stock movement)

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) initiated annual earnings guidance below the Street view.

The company sees adjusted income per share of $4.35 to $4.75, below analysts' forecast of $4.78 per share.

However, Brinker's revenue projection of $4.55 billion to $4.62 billion comes in above the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion.

Annual capital expenditure is anticipated in the range of $195 million to $215 million.

EAT was trading down by 15.45 percent at $59.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q4 Results:

Brinker International revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $57.3 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $54.2 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.4 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.208 billion from $1.075 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $57.3 Mln. vs. $54.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.208 Bln vs. $1.075 Bln last year.

