Brinker International Q3 Results Top Estimates

May 03, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) reported Wednesday that net income for the third quarter increased to $50.2 million or $1.12 per share from $36.6 million or $0.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.23 per share, compared to $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $1.08 billion from $980.4 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share on revenues of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.8 percent over the third quarter of last year.

