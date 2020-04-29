Markets
Brinker International Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) reported that its third quarter earnings per share, excluding special items, increased 1.6% to $1.28 compared to $1.26, prior year, primarily due to reduced performance-based compensation expenses and income taxes partially offset by the traffic decline resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter company sales increased 3.5% year-on-year to $840.4 million. Total revenues increased 2.5% to $860.0 million compared to $839.3 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $861.63 million for the quarter. Comparable restaurant sales for company-owned and franchise restaurants experienced significant traffic declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Brinker said its strategic decision to enhance off-premise business over the last few years including online ordering, mobile app, curbside service and third-party delivery, has enabled the company to conveniently serve a significantly higher volume of off-premise guests during the pandemic.

Shares of Brinker International were up 18% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

