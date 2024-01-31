Brinker International Q2 Profit Rises Better Than Estimates; Ups Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), an operator of casual dining restaurant chain, Wednesday said its profit for the second quarter increased from last year primarily driven by the company's marketing and pricing strategies.

Brinker also raised its full-year outlook.

The company posted a profit of $42.1 million or $0.94 per share for the second quarter, higher than $27.9 million or $0.62 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $44.7 million or $0.99 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.074 billion from $1.019 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate stood at $1.08 billion.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45 - $3.70, up from the previous guidance of $3.35 - $3.65. Revenue outlook for the full year has been raised to $4.30 billion - $4.35 billion from $4.27 billion - $4.35 billion.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $3.54 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.