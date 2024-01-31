News & Insights

Markets
EAT

Brinker International Q2 Profit Rises Better Than Estimates; Ups Annual Outlook

January 31, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), an operator of casual dining restaurant chain, Wednesday said its profit for the second quarter increased from last year primarily driven by the company's marketing and pricing strategies.

Brinker also raised its full-year outlook.

The company posted a profit of $42.1 million or $0.94 per share for the second quarter, higher than $27.9 million or $0.62 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $44.7 million or $0.99 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.074 billion from $1.019 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate stood at $1.08 billion.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45 - $3.70, up from the previous guidance of $3.35 - $3.65. Revenue outlook for the full year has been raised to $4.30 billion - $4.35 billion from $4.27 billion - $4.35 billion.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $3.54 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.