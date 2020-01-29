Brinker International Q2 Adj. Earnings Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported that its net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased to $27.9 million or $0.73 per share from $32.0 million or $0.83 per share in the same period last year.

Earnings per share for the quarter, excluding special items, were $1.01, compared to $0.89 per share in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $869.30 million from $790.7 million in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter on revenues of $879.63 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be payable March 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2020.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Brinker increased its outlook for earnings per share, excluding special items, to a range of $4.25 to $4.45.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for full-year revenues to increase approximately 9.0 percent to 10.0 percent, primarily due to the acquisition of the 116 Chili's restaurants, while comparable restaurant sales at company-owned restaurants are still projected to be up 1.75 percent to 2.50 percent.

