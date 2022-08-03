Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brinker International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$231m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$583m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Brinker International has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 10% it's much better.

NYSE:EAT Return on Capital Employed August 3rd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Brinker International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Brinker International's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Brinker International, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 31% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Brinker International's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Brinker International is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, Brinker International does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

