Brinker International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $54.2 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $40.2 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.1 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.075 billion from $1.021 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $54.2 Mln. vs. $40.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.075 Bln vs. $1.021 Bln last year.

