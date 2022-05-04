Brinker International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $36.6 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $33.9 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.4 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $980.4M from $828.4 million last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36.6 Mln. vs. $33.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $980.4M vs. $828.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.75-$3.85 billion

