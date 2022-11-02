Brinker International Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Brinker International Inc. (EAT):

Earnings: -$30.2 million in Q1 vs. $13.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.69 in Q1 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$25.3 million or -$0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.6 per share Revenue: $955.5 million in Q1 vs. $876.4 million in the same period last year.

