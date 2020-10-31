Brinker International, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Profit, And Analysts Lifted Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.7% to US$43.54 in the past week. Although revenues of US$740m were in line with analyst expectations, Brinker International surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected (statutory) profit of US$0.23 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analystsforecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:EAT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Brinker International's 20 analysts is for revenues of US$3.36b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 453% to US$2.79. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.27 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 6.5% to US$52.15, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Brinker International at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Brinker International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Brinker International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 22% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Brinker International is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Brinker International following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Brinker International's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Brinker International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Brinker International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

