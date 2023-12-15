Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Brinker International (EAT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 16.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $42.52 in the previous session. Brinker International has gained 32.7% since the start of the year compared to the 24.9% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 10.4% return for the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 1, 2023, Brinker International reported EPS of $0.28 versus consensus estimate of $0.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.54%.

For the current fiscal year, Brinker International is expected to post earnings of $3.57 per share on $4.34 billion in revenues. This represents a 26.15% change in EPS on a 5.05% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.91 per share on $4.49 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.5% and 3.45%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Brinker International may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Brinker International has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 22X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.4X versus its peer group's average of 13.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Brinker International currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Brinker International meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Brinker International shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does EAT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of EAT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST). TAST has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 128.57%, and for the current fiscal year, TAST is expected to post earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. have gained 11.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.33X and a P/CF of 9.36X.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is in the top 21% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for EAT and TAST, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

