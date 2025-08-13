Brinker International Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $107.0 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $57.3 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115.9 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $1.461 billion from $1.208 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

