Brinker International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $119.1 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $48.7 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.3 million or $2.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.2% to $1.425 billion from $1.120 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $119.1 Mln. vs. $48.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.425 Bln vs. $1.120 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.75 Full year revenue guidance: $5.33 - $5.35 Bln

